LPSO looking for answers in 13-year-old cold case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been exactly 13 years, since Barbara Blount vanished from her home in Holden, and now the case has gone cold.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators hope that by getting her story back out, it will trigger someone to come forward with information.
They do believe foul play was involved.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘It’s frustrating. What happened to her? This is one of those cases that sticks with you. I think we all – including the family – just want answers and we don’t intend to stop until we get some.’
Call Crimestoppers of the Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.
Official release from the Sheriff’s Office can be found here. https://www.facebook.com/livingstonparishsheriffsoffice/photos/a.10151933631377856/10159768593062856/
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.