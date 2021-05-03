Former Republican enters Arkansas Attorney General’s race as Democrat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Republican Jason Davis announced Monday he will seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas Attorney General.
Davis is from Saline County and currently lives in West Little Rock.
He is a graduate of UA-Little Rock’s William H. Bowen School of Law and a member of the Davis Firm, which focuses on small business law, family law, estate planning, appeals, and bankruptcy.
No other Democrats have announced for the seat. Two Republicans, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, and Leon Jones have declared they will run for the GOP nomination to the post.
Davis is a former Republican and served as a Pulaski County Election Commissioner.
