Former Republican enters Arkansas Attorney General’s race as Democrat

Former Republican enters Arkansas Attorney General’s race as Democrat
Former Republican Jason Davis, seen here with his wife Emily, announced Monday he will run as a Democrat for the office of attorney general. (Source: Jason Davis)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 3, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 1:11 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Republican Jason Davis announced Monday he will seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas Attorney General.

Davis is from Saline County and currently lives in West Little Rock.

He is a graduate of UA-Little Rock’s William H. Bowen School of Law and a member of the Davis Firm, which focuses on small business law, family law, estate planning, appeals, and bankruptcy.

“As our state’s Attorney General, I will put you and your family first. Our state simply can’t afford more hyper-partisan drama, wasting millions more in taxpayer dollars on constant, warranted challenges to the constitutionality of our state’s actions. The people need a lawyer, and it’s time we had an Attorney General who will put the people’s business first. We have gone without that for too long.”
Jason Davis

No other Democrats have announced for the seat. Two Republicans, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, and Leon Jones have declared they will run for the GOP nomination to the post.

Davis is a former Republican and served as a Pulaski County Election Commissioner.

“The leaders at the very top have focused too much on national politics, moneyed interests, and the will of party leaders, too often shunning the needs and issues facing Arkansans. It’s time for us to change that. The people of Arkansas deserve an Attorney General who will go to work for them every single day—combatting voter suppression efforts; ensuring equal application of the law; working to end the state’s opioid crisis; and protecting Arkansas’s small businesses, workers, and consumers from outside interest and scammers.”
Jason Davis

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.