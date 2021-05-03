Body found shot inside South Highlands townhome; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to find out more following the discovery of a body late Sunday night.
Officers were called just after 11:30 p.m. on May 2 to the Lakeville Townhomes in the block of 3700 Richmond Avenue. Officers were at the complex earlier regarding a shots fired call.
The second caller was a woman in Bossier City. During the call, she told officers that there were dead people inside the apartment, according to the major incident report from SPD.
When on the scene, officers found damage to an apartment and an open door. Inside the apartment, officers found the body of a man, possibly in his 20s, with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, police have made no arrests, and have no suspects.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
