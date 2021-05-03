ArkLaTex Dermatology offering free skin checks as part of Melanoma Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - May marks Melanoma Awareness Month, an opportunity to discuss ways to prevent and treat one of the deadliest skin cancers.
ArkLaTex Dermatology is working to prevent cases of skin cancer by offering free skin checks Monday at its clinics in Shreveport and Bossier City.
Here is everything you need to know about the brief screenings:
- Location:
- Shreveport: 1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 160
- Bossier City: 2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 400
- Time (both locations):
- 8 a.m. - noon
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Registration
- Online registration click here
- OR call (318) 212-8225
