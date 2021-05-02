WATCH: 3 LSU president finalists begin interviews in Shreveport on May 2

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The three finalists for the job of Louisiana State University president are being interviewed in Shreveport starting Sunday, May 2.
The interviews begin with the LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport forum from 6:30-7 p.m., which LSUS will stream on its Facebook page.
First up is James B. “Jim” Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System. He’s a former chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City who went on to be president of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches before heading up the UL System.
The other two finalists are Kelvin K. Droegemeier, a former director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and William F. Tate IV, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of South Carolina and a distinguished professor with the University of South Carolina Education Foundation.
They will be interviewed on the LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport forum on Monday and Tuesday.
And all three candidates will take part in two Zoom forums Monday and Tuesday.
HAVE YOUR SAY
People can use the LSU Presidential Candidates Survey to share their thoughts on the candidates with whom they have interacted — whether that is through watching interviews and forums online, reading their CVs or attending in-person events. The survey will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
