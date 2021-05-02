Man shoots parents, uncle; arrested for homicide

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Madison County man was arrested Saturday for shooting his parents and uncle, killing two.
According to ASP, Madison County deputies responded to a home south of Huntsville around 5:30 a.m.
At the home, deputies found Richard Simmons Jr., 67, still alive.
Simmons’ brother, Mark Lee Simmons, 66, and Richard Simmons’ wife, Mary Marlene Simmons, 65, were both dead.
Richard and Mary Simmons’ son, Samuel Oliver Simmons, 44, was later arrested in connection to the shooting near Huntsville by a Highway Patrol Officer.
Simmons lived at the same address with his parents and uncle.
Madison County authorities have asked the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to take the lead in the investigation.
Richard Simmons is reported to be in stable condition at a Fayetteville hospital.
The bodies of Mark and Mary Simmons have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.
Samuel Simmons is in custody at the Madison County Jail and is expected to be formally charged on Monday.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.