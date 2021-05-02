LSP: Impaired driver arrested after causing 3-car pileup on I-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An impaired driver caused a three-car pileup early Sunday morning in New Orleans, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B along with local law enforcement partners assisted Entergy with a planned closure of the I-610 in New Orleans.
As westbound traffic on I-10 neared Louisa Avenue, the impaired driver crashed into two other vehicles, one of which was a fully marked State Police unit.
Minor injuries were sustained during the crash by all parties involved.
Troopers placed the impaired driver under arrest for reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.
