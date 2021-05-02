ArkLaTex NFL draft picks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A record day for the young men around these parts. Several athletes heard their names called in the 2021 NFL Draft while others received phone calls after the draft.
Let’s start in Round 2 with Terrace Marshall Jr. Friday, April 30. The 6′2″ 205-pound receiver played in 32 games for the Tigers. With 20 starts he finished his career with 104 receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns. Marshall’s 23 touchdown receptions rank No. 4 in school history.
During LSU’s Pro Day, Marshall ran a 4.38 40-yard dash with a 38″ inch vertical. Draft analysts say Marshall is a big-framed receiver with great hands and precise route running.
Saturday, May 1, he checked out the Panthers’ facilities, all smiles, and interviewed with the media in Carolina. Terrace one of our first guys off the board. He’s just ready to get back to work.
Next off the board for this area was Robert Rochell.
The last class of Fair Park High School to have a guy in the league. Athleticism off the charts, he proved that at his pro day at Central Arkansas.
He ran a 4.39 in the 40, jumping 43 inches in the vertical. He can cover, tackle and find the ball in the air. With 10 interceptions in college, his skill set could make him a steal for the Rams in the fourth round.
But he doesn’t have to just play outside. He can also give the Rams options in the secondary as a slot corner too, rotating with Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams, who can also move inside to cover certain receivers.
Iron sharpens iron, and Robert is cut like that.
Not long after Robert came Rodarius Williams. The older brother of Greedy Williams heard his name called to the New York Giants. I know his mom, Kiesha, is proud. Two Boys in the league now.
LeeLee has been training in the city at Hard But Fair preparing for the league.
LeeLee set a school record for the Cowboys with 48 consecutive starts, finishing as a second-team Big 12 selection with seven pass breakups and 18 tackles in nine games in his senior season.
Smooth in and out of his breaks, but he’s only scratching the surface. His size and speed are mind-blowing, and he’s going to make an impact right away the former Calvary Cavalier helped led them to a state title. Now, he’s ready to help bring the Giants back on the defensive side of the ball.
Marquez Stevenson drafted by the Bills two spots later.
Marquez will be joining a guy from his neighborhood Tre’Davious White in the NFL and on the same team.
Tre’Davious instantly tweeted and said, “Let’s get to work bro.”
Marquez went on to Houston and suffered a few injuries that delayed but didn’t deny his journey. He went on to shine despite different coordinators, quarterbacks and coaches taking over.
It’s like he was destined for the league. He never stopped giving back and coming back to Northwood.
Isreal Mukumau spent a year at Parkway and went on to play at South Carolina he heard his name called by the Dallas Cowboys we wish him the best.
Everybody ate today. After the draft ended, Artayvious Lynn and Ar’Darius Washington had their phones ringing off the hook.
Both found new homes. TayMike, the former Panther, chose an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.
Ar’Darius Washington chose an opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens shoutout to all of our guys.
We’ll have TayMike has a message for the youth on Sunday night.
