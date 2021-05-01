Wet weekend for the ArkLaTex

Today: the upper level low we’ve been talking about is still lingering south and will move NE today bringing our chances for rain and thunderstorms up. During the day on and off light to moderate showers are likely mainly near I-20 and south with more showers and storms beginning late this evening and overnight. A Marginal risk 1/5 is in place for east Texas and parishes along I-49. Damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding with be the main threats with any isolated strong storms that develop.