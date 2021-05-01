Wet weekend for the ArkLaTex

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Gloomy skies to start and stay with us for the weekend with rain and storms passing through.
Today: the upper level low we’ve been talking about is still lingering south and will move NE today bringing our chances for rain and thunderstorms up. During the day on and off light to moderate showers are likely mainly near I-20 and south with more showers and storms beginning late this evening and overnight. A Marginal risk 1/5 is in place for east Texas and parishes along I-49. Damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding with be the main threats with any isolated strong storms that develop.
Sunday: morning looks wet and stormy and more widespread as well. So far the rain looks to slow down during the late afternoon to evening hours. Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with breezy south winds.
Monday is looking mostly dry during the day! We’ll stay warm with partly to mostly cloud skies. During the evening hours rain and storms are possible as our next weather maker moves in. Highs are looking to reach 90!!
Tuesday we’re looking out for another chance for severe weather as a cold front pushes through the ArkLaTex bringing rain and storms. Temperatures on Tuesday will be back down into the low 80s.
