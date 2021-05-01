Crash involving pedestrian leaves one dead

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.
Officials say the incident occurred on SH 7 about two miles east of Nacogdoches. A pedestrian was reportedly struck in the westbound lanes of SH 7.
Investigation shows the driver that struck the pedestrian did not stop at the scene of the crash, and has yet to be located.
The pedestrian was identified as Charles Chandler, 60, of Center. Chandler was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators are requesting anyone with any information in regards to this crash to please contact local law enforcement or Lufkin DPS Communications at (936)- 699-7340. The vehicle possibly involved in this crash is believed to be an older model Cadillac or Buick passenger car.
This crash is still under investigation.
