3 arrests made in Greenwood car burglaries

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Greenwood Police officers responded to a call about several individuals breaking into a resident’s vehicle around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, April 30.
Officers arrived on scene to find the suspects leaving in a white Ford Fusion. The suspects led officers on a short, high-speed chase down U.S. Highway 80 for approximately three miles at speeds around 85 miles per hour.
The vehicle then crashed near the intersection of Greenwood Road and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. The suspects ran from the crash site with guns in their possession but threw them down before they were caught. A pistol and rifle were later recovered.
Caddo deputies arrived at the scene of the crash to assist Greenwood officers. Three arrests were made.
Sirdarien Law, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, contributing to juvenile delinquency and an outstanding warrant through the Shreveport Police Department.
Tyrell Little, 18, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, resisting an officer and contributing to juvenile delinquency. Law and Little were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
A 15-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
The Ford Fusion was reported stolen around noon on April 30.
These arrests come days after the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page posted, “Car burglars have slipped back into the area. Lock your doors and remove your valuables. Report suspicious activity to us, IMMEDIATELY!”
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.
No one was injured.
