Widow of Seacor Power captain files lawsuit; 4th one filed after disaster

Widow of Seacor Power captain files lawsuit; 4th one filed after disaster
Captain David Ledet, 63, was recovered from the Seacor Power after it capsized in a microburst of severe weather off the coast of Grand Isle. (Source: Thibodaux Funeral Home)
By WAFB Staff | April 29, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 8:33 AM

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - The widow of the Seacor Power captain has filed a lawsuit, claiming Seacor forced her husband, David Ledet, to take the ship out of Port Fourchon in dangerous conditions.

The suit claims despite marine warnings, Seacor Power put their profits over the safety and lives of their crew members. Seacor would not comment on the lawsuit.

Despite massive ongoing search efforts, seven crew members have not been found.

RELATED STORIES:

The United Cajun Navy said Thursday, April 29, that 17 boats went out near Cocodrie, along with two seaplanes, to search a 40-mile area.

“It’s all about closure and hope,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet. “Anything is possible and we’re going to keep hopeful.”

Also Thursday, the US Coast Guard was inspecting another lift boat, which will be moved in position near the sunken Seacor Power to offload 35,000 gallons of fuel.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.