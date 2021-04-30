Widow of Seacor Power captain files lawsuit; 4th one filed after disaster

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - The widow of the Seacor Power captain has filed a lawsuit, claiming Seacor forced her husband, David Ledet, to take the ship out of Port Fourchon in dangerous conditions.
The suit claims despite marine warnings, Seacor Power put their profits over the safety and lives of their crew members. Seacor would not comment on the lawsuit.
Despite massive ongoing search efforts, seven crew members have not been found.
The United Cajun Navy said Thursday, April 29, that 17 boats went out near Cocodrie, along with two seaplanes, to search a 40-mile area.
“It’s all about closure and hope,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet. “Anything is possible and we’re going to keep hopeful.”
Also Thursday, the US Coast Guard was inspecting another lift boat, which will be moved in position near the sunken Seacor Power to offload 35,000 gallons of fuel.
