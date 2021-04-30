Wet weekend with off and on rain

The weekend continues to look wet. The latest guidance is showing rain returning to the ArkLaTex, especially by Sunday. Saturday will have a few showers around during the afternoon. There will be a lot of off and on activity throughout the day. I have kept those chances up to 30%. So, if you are planning anything over the weekend, such as the Louisiana State Fair, Saturday is still the day to go. Just check the radar from our app before heading out the door. Moreover, I would not cancel any plans just yet. Highs will be in the mid 70s.