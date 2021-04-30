Wet weekend with off and on rain

(KSLA) - This weekend will have more rain, unfortunately. There will be more isolated activity Saturday becoming more numerous Sunday. It will not be great weekend, but not all is lost either.
This evening will have only a couple isolated showers around. They will be winding down and moving away. So, most of you will remain dry. If you have any evening plans, you may need that umbrella to be on the safe side. It will otherwise be cloudy with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s and upper 60s.
Tonight will be dry for the most part. I do not expect much rain, if any at all. I have only a 10% chance for a quick shower. We will wake up Saturday with more cloudy and muggy conditions. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s to the lower 60s. So, it will be a little cooler than the last couple nights.
The weekend continues to look wet. The latest guidance is showing rain returning to the ArkLaTex, especially by Sunday. Saturday will have a few showers around during the afternoon. There will be a lot of off and on activity throughout the day. I have kept those chances up to 30%. So, if you are planning anything over the weekend, such as the Louisiana State Fair, Saturday is still the day to go. Just check the radar from our app before heading out the door. Moreover, I would not cancel any plans just yet. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Sunday will have more rain and storms around. I have now left the rain chance alone at 60%. More of the rain appears to be in the morning, becoming more scattered by the afternoon. If you do have any outdoor plans, I would have an indoor plan alternative to be safe. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s Sunday.
Monday will likely be a dry day. Finally! I have lowered the rain chance to zero with partly cloudy conditions. Some sunshine will be possible in the afternoon! This will give us a little time to dry out real quick. Temperatures will also be back on the warm side, getting up to the upper 80s and lower 90s! This might be our first day at cracking 90 degrees so far this year!
Tuesday has the rain back, again! Another weather maker will be moving in and will bring more showers and a couple storms. Most of the rain will be in the morning, becoming a little more widely scattered in the afternoon. Rain chances are now up to 50%. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.
Our confidence is growing that the rainy days will come to an end by the end of next week. Starting Wednesday, we could see the sunshine return again! So keep those fingers crossed! Temperatures will also be cooler behind this cold front from Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a great weekend and stay dry!
