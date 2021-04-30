“Treat us with common decency:” Organization marching for justice on May 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The People’s Promise, an advocacy organization working to demand justice for lives lost at the hands of law enforcement, is marching for justice on Saturday, May 1.
Beginning at noon, organizers will march from 1310 North Hearne Avenue to the Caddo Correctional Center, which is just over a mile away.
Robert Tyler, vice president of the People’s Promise, wants local law enforcement to clearly understand his group’s message.
“We are not against you, what we ask of you is to treat us with common decency — the same common decency you would like us to treat you with,” he said. “The same respect you demand, we demand the same respect.”
In a news release, the People’s Promise writes, “We must hold those in power accountable for the deaths of our brothers Casey Simpson, Tommie McGlothen Jr., Wavey Austin, and Anthony Childs.”
When marchers arrive at the Caddo Correctional Center, there will be a series of speakers, including the founder of the People’s Promise.
“Not only do we want to see accountability, we also want to see change,” said Tyler. “We can’t just keep dying in the streets and act as if it’s a normal thing.”
Organizers are requiring protestors to wear masks during the march, as well.
