Scattered showers and storms Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the southern half of the ArkLaTex this morning. We expect this to continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours as well. This is due to a very slow moving upper level low in central Texas that will keep the rain chances around through the weekend. Showers will be more isolated Saturday, but more widespread rain is on the way for Sunday before the low finally moves out. We could see a one day break from storms potential Monday before we are tracking potential severe weather Tuesday. Temperatures while they will be cool over the weekend, highs Monday will quickly rebound close back in on 90 before more storms arrive Tuesday.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella as we dealing with pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. The storms should continue throughout the morning hours and into the afternoon before they slowly dissipate before sunset. The rain could be heavy at time but we are not anticipating any severe potential at this time. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-70s.
As we go through the weekend we are tracking more shower activity on the way thanks to the slow moving upper level low. Saturday looks to be the drier day of the two with showers still possible, but much more isolated in nature compared to Sunday. Moderate and heavy rain will move back in during the overnight hours and will continue off and on during the day. High temperatures over the weekend will be cooler, but we are still expecting temperatures only slightly below average in the mid-70s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more shower and storm chances on the way for the ArkLaTex. We get a one day break from the stormy weather on Monday and that will allow temperatures to quickly rebound to up near the 90 degree mark. Tuesday though, the storm clouds will return quickly and we are tracking the potential for strong and severe storms but the threats are currently unclear. Behind the front we are tracking temperatures in the upper 70s and dry weather Wednesday and Thursday.
So get ready for more unsettled weather across the ArkLaTex this weekend! Have a great Friday and weekend!
