Scattered showers and storms Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the southern half of the ArkLaTex this morning. We expect this to continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours as well. This is due to a very slow moving upper level low in central Texas that will keep the rain chances around through the weekend. Showers will be more isolated Saturday, but more widespread rain is on the way for Sunday before the low finally moves out. We could see a one day break from storms potential Monday before we are tracking potential severe weather Tuesday. Temperatures while they will be cool over the weekend, highs Monday will quickly rebound close back in on 90 before more storms arrive Tuesday.