Provencal woman killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 7 a.m. on Friday, April 30 in Natchitoches Parish.
The crash happened on Highway 117 north of Louisiana Highway 118.
Initial investigation revealed that a Cadillac CTDS driven by Brian Todd, 45, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 117 when, for reasons under investigation, Todd crossed the center lines.
Todd’s vehicle struck a Chevrolet pickup head-on driven by Tommie Scoggins, 61, of Provencal. Scoggins was unrestrained and pronounced dead at the scene.
Todd was restrained and was transported to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.