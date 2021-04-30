NPD: 20-year-old threatens to blow up police station

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars following an alleged threat to blow up the Natchitoches Police Department.
Brandon Daniels, 20, faces a charge each of communicating of false information and planned arson.
Just after noon on April 27, a dispatcher with the Natchitoches Police Department answered a phone call from a person (identified as Daniels) threatening to blow up the police station.
NPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and the High Tech Crime Unit were called for assistance. They were able to find where the call came from, in the 500 block of North Street.
Daniels was placed under arrest without incident, according to police.
According to NPD, the charge of communicating false information of planned arson is a felony charge and carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.
