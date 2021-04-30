New family room unveiled at Providence House

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s now a new family room, a place where children can do their schoolwork and feel a sense of normalcy, at Providence House in Shreveport.
This room, called the Gaffney Family Room, will provide a place for families to sit and relax and be a part of a real family environment.
“So when our families leave this communal environment, they have a really good concept of what it’s like for families to come together, how important it is to bond with your children in one space, how important it is to welcome other people into your home, and so we model these behaviors when families move on to their own self sufficient life, they have a really good road map on how it should look and feel,” said Verni Howard, executive director of Providence House.
Howard says all families who leave Providence House should know how to pay it forward. She says we are our brother’s keeper and should always be able to give back to someone else’s life.
