Narcotics investigation leads to two arrests
By Daffney Dawson | April 30, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 8:46 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit have concluded an investigation that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana, $56,070 and five firearms.

The following arrests were made in connection with the investigation:

Johnny Adger III, 38:

  • Possession of Schedule I with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Debreyia Gray, 39:

  • Possession of Schedule I with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance

