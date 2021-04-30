Narcotics investigation leads to two arrests

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit have concluded an investigation that led to the seizure of 60 pounds of marijuana, $56,070 and five firearms.
The following arrests were made in connection with the investigation:
Johnny Adger III, 38:
- Possession of Schedule I with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Debreyia Gray, 39:
- Possession of Schedule I with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.