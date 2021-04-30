Minden man not wearing seat belt killed in wreck in Webster Parish; impairment suspected

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Minden is dead after a wreck in Webster Parish, Louisiana State Police reports.
LSP officials say on Thursday, April 29 around 11 p.m., Troop G responded to a singe-vehicle wreck on Highway 528 at Newt Brown Road. As a result of the wreck, Nathan Paul Shull, 43, of Minden, died.
LSP’s initial investigation shows Shull was headed east on Highway 528 in a 2006 Dodge pickup truck when for reasons still under investigation, Shull’s truck went off the right side of the road and flipped. Officials say Shull was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Impairment is suspected as a factor in this crash, LSP says. A toxicology sample was taken from Shull and submitted for analysis.
The wreck remains under investigation.
So far in 2021, LSP says Troop G has investigated six fatal wrecks resulting in six deaths.
