Man wanted for allegedly trying to steal ATM may be in Natchitoches, deputies say

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man wanted for allegedly trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Newton County may be in Natchitoches, deputies say.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says Burt Mitchell Jr., 40, is accused of stealing a pickup truck after trying to take an ATM from Sabine State Bank in Burkeville early on the morning of Monday, April 26.
Officials say Mitchell lives in Louisiana and may be in Natchitoches or Florien.
The sheriff’s office says Billy Dewayne Adams, 38, was arrested Monday in connection with this case. His bond was set at $75,000. Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts should call 409-379-3636 or 409-379-3637.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.