LSU narrows search for next president down to 3 candidates, including former BPCC chancellor, former NSU president

LSU narrows search for next president down to 3 candidates, including former BPCC chancellor, former NSU president
From left to right: Kelvin Droegemeier, PhD, James Henderson, DM, and William Tate IV, PhD (Source: LSU)
By Rachael Thomas | April 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 5:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three candidates for LSU president have been invited for the final round of interviews.

The candidates are Kelvin Droegemeier, PhD, James Henderson, DM, and William Tate IV, PhD.

Henderson is the former chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College and the former president of Northwestern State University.

Interview events will be livestreamed for public viewing.

SCHEDULE

James Henderson, DM, system president and CEO of University of Louisiana System

Sunday, May 2

  • LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30 to 7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Monday, May 3

Kelvin Droegemeier, PhD, former director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government

Monday, May 3

  • LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30 to 7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Tuesday, May 4

William Tate IV, PhD, University of South Carolina Education Foundation distinguished professor and provost and executive vice president for academic affairs

Tuesday, May 4

  • LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30 to 7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Wednesday, May 5

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.