LSU narrows search for next president down to 3 candidates, including former BPCC chancellor, former NSU president

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three candidates for LSU president have been invited for the final round of interviews.
The candidates are Kelvin Droegemeier, PhD, James Henderson, DM, and William Tate IV, PhD.
Henderson is the former chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College and the former president of Northwestern State University.
Interview events will be livestreamed for public viewing.
Sunday, May 2
- Student & Instruction Forum from 10 to 11 a.m., streamed on Zoom (passcode: 979315)
- Research & Scholarly Work Forum from 1 to 2 p.m., streamed on Zoom (passcode: 830502)
Tuesday, May 4
- Student & Instruction Forum from 10 to 11 a.m., streamed on Zoom (passcode: 739109)
- Research & Scholarly Work Forum from 1 to 2 p.m., streamed on Zoom (passcode: 529864)
Wednesday, May 5
- Student & Instruction Forum from 10 to 11 a.m., streamed on Zoom (passcode: 435203)
- Research & Scholarly Work Forum from 1 to 2 p.m., streamed on Zoom (passcode: 457645)
