A look at potential ArkLaTex NFL draft picks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The second round of the NFL draft is underway.
Six young athletes from the ArkLaTex area are expected to hear their names called over the next two days.
Those players include:
- Terrace Marshall Jr. - Louisiana State University
- Robert Rochell - University of Central Arkansas
- Ardarius Barnes - Texas Christian University
- Tay Mike Lynn Texas - Texas Christian University
- Marquez Stevenson - University of Houston
- Rodarius Williams - Oklahoma State
