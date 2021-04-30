Lake Charles mayor, Shreveport mayor author joint letter discussing federal infrastructure support

On March 13, 2020, public health concerns forced Gov. John Bel Edwards to begin the suspension of in-person learning for public K-12 students and switch to a virtual learning format. One-fifth of households in our state do not have an internet subscription and 60% of Louisianans live in an area with a single internet service provider, often resulting in higher prices that preclude low-income families. Approximately 650,000 Louisianans live where minimally acceptable broadband speeds are not even available. In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, it took the major internet provider in Lake Charles far too long to re-establish connectivity with customers, creating a myriad of hardships for residents and businesses.