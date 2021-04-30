KSLA Salutes: Retired Lt. Col. David Hadden

“It was a big challenge when you go from 100% capacity to 75% capacity,” Hadden said. “That put a huge strain on us. It forced many of our drivers to have to run tiers, meaning they had to pick up students, drop them off, then go back, pick up some more and drop them off. Most of the buses already run to two schools to begin with so it was a challenge when you have buses running tiers for their first school and then tiers for their second school. So we had to change timing around the parish. In some parts of the parish we had to completely break the transportation model. There was no way to get students from the east reservation to the Haughton schools and then go back to east reservation to pickup and come back.”