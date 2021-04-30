Blighted properties causing safety concerns among residents as city struggles to keep up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emmitt Welch, who is over Allendale’s Friendship House, wants city property standards to address dilapidated properties in Shreveport.
These buildings not only bring down property values, but create issues of safety for kids in the community.
