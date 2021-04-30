Blighted properties causing safety concerns among residents as city struggles to keep up

Blighted properties causing safety concerns among residents as city struggles to keep up
Blighted property near Friendship House in Allendale (Source: KSLA)
By Kenley Hargett | April 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:27 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emmitt Welch, who is over Allendale’s Friendship House, wants city property standards to address dilapidated properties in Shreveport.

These buildings not only bring down property values, but create issues of safety for kids in the community.

Blighted property near Friendship House in Allendale
Blighted property near Friendship House in Allendale (Source: KSLA)
Blighted property near Friendship House in Allendale
Blighted property near Friendship House in Allendale (Source: KSLA)

Click here for more details.

Watch KSLS News 12 this evening to hear about Welch’s concerns, to find out how the city is addressing property standards, and what consequences negligent property owners could face.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.