7 arrested in Bossier City drug bust; 2-week-old infant found in motel

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Seven people have been arrested following a drug bust at a motel in Bossier Parish, the sheriff’s office there reports.
BPSO says the seven people were arrested Thursday, April 29; they’re all facing multiple charges of possession, some with the intent to distribute, while in the presence of a 2-week-old baby.
BPSO narcotics agents were conducting an investigation at a motel in Bossier City when they made a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area. During the stop, agents report finding two people in possession of meth and a smoking pipe. The couple had just left the motel room where their 2-week-old baby was found inside, the sheriff’s office says.
At the same time, narcotics agents executed a search warrant for the motel room and found five other people inside. Agents report seizing:
- Methamphetamine
- Marijuana
- Syringes
- Smoking devices
- Oxycodone
- Knives
- Hatchets
- Loaded pistol
The infant was turned over to the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
The following people were arrested and charged:
Brittany Jones, 30, of Shreveport
- Possession of schedule II (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles (parent of the baby)
Corbin West of Bossier City
- Charged with possession of schedule II (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles (parent of the baby)
Tabatha Sebren, 42, of Bossier City
- Charged with manufacture and distribution of schedule II (meth) with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles
Kaleb Sebren, 18, of Bossier City
- Charged with manufacture and distribution of schedule II (meth) with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles
Colton Davis, 23, of Coushatta
- Charged with manufacture and distribution of schedule II (meth) with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles
Feleanda Ashton, 48, of Shreveport
- Charged with manufacture and distribution of schedule II (meth) with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to juveniles
Carl Walker, 29, of Bossier City
- Charged with manufacture and distribution of schedule II (meth) with the intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, and cruelty to juveniles
BPSO says all seven people were taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. Their bond amounts are pending. The investigation continues.
