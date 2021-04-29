Weeks after her death, child killed by stray bullet continues to improve people’s lives

As a donor, Mya Vimal Patel’s organs are helping others; and almost 900 people have given $60,805 to a fundraiser in her name

By Curtis Heyen | April 29, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 4:13 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 5-year-old girl who died two days after being hit by a stray bullet continues to help improve people’s lives weeks after her death.

Almost 900 people have given $60,805 to a fundraiser started at the time of Mya Vimal Patel’s death March 22. Those funds are benefiting Tiny Smiling Faces, a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged children in India with their education and other necessities.

And now a billboard near Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City is calling attention to another way that Mya is helping others and invites others to do the same.

A billboard near Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City calls attention to another way the late Mya Vimal Patel is helping others and invites others to do the same. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)

Mya was an organ donor. Her lungs and pancreas have gone to medical research. And her kidneys, liver and heart have been given to three people.

Patel’s parents, Sneha & Vimal Patel, tell KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett they are happy that Mya is helping others.

