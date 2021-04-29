Titus Co. man being held on $1M bond for child porn charges

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Titus County is being held on a bond of $1 million after being arrested on child porn charges.
The Titus County Sheriff’s Office says Ramiro Perez Garcia, 40, was arrested Wednesday, April 28 on a charge of possession of child pornography. The arrest came after the sheriff’s office received a tip and pursued a “vigorous” investigation.
Garcia has a criminal record in Titus County dating back to November of 1999. In the past, he has been charged with other crimes involving minors, including indecent exposure with a juvenile and making alcohol available to a minor, among other crimes.
Garcia was booked into the Titus County Jail.
