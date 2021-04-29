Suspect turns himself in following possible hostage situation in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect in a manhunt has turned himself in to Gregg County authorities.
According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office PIO lieutenant Josh Tubb, the suspect told authorities media coverage had an impact on him turning himself in.
Around 9:40 Wednesday morning, Gregg county deputies were called to a house north of Judson on ‘Lonesome Pine road.’
Deputies initially responded to a welfare check, but it soon turned into a much more dangerous call.
“Dispatch received another call which upgraded this to an emergency situation. Initially it was a possible hostage situation. Our deputy arrived on scene quickly,” said Tubb.
Several patrol units and other officers rushed to the scene, but the suspect had already fled.
A woman and two children were found at the home safe, though the woman had minor injuries.
“Individuals in the house are safe. That’s the number one priority,” Tubb says.
An intense search of the area began.
“We wanted to make sure the suspect had actually fled the area, and wasn’t just in the area and hiding,” the lieutenant says.
Though neighbors are distanced from each other on the rural roadway, some were interviewed for any possible helpful information.
A discovery in the home added some urgency in finding the suspect.
“Preliminary information is that there may have been some rounds fired from a firearm,” said Tubb.
Feeling that the suspect may cross counties, other law enforcement was contacted.
Around 4 p.m., the suspect, seeing how much people were trying to find him, turned himself in to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the suspect has not been released. He’ll be arraigned before a judge on Thursday.
