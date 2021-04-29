Storms today likely to linger into Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are dealing with a stormy Thursday for the ArkLaTex. In fact, we do have a TORNADO WATCH in effect for our northern counties in the viewing area. While we do not expect tornadic activity we are tracking a lot of heavy rain along the I-30 corridor that will continue throughout the morning and will slowly move south this afternoon. Rain will now also linger into your Friday before potentially more shower and storm activity over the weekend. Next week also brings more shower and storm chances with a potential cold front Tuesday could have severe weather potential with it as well. Temperatures continue to trend on the mild side with highs out ahead of the rain in the low 80s and even with the rain we still should see 70s Friday and the weekend before 80s make a return next week.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you want to make you grab an umbrella as we are tracking torrential rain for some across the region. We do have a TORNADO WATCH in effect until 8 AM but we do not anticipate tornadic activity, but the potential for Flash Flooding is much higher. This is why Flash Flood Watches are also in effect for the northern part of the viewing area until 4 PM today. This very slow moving line of thunderstorms will eventually push south into central portions of the viewing area as we head into the afternoon with heavy rain being the biggest concern. High temperatures out ahead of the rain will still likely reach up to around the 80 degree mark.
Moving ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking more rain and thunderstorms activity ahead for the region. The rain and storms we are seeing today will likely continue through at least the morning hours Friday thanks to a stationary upper level low camped out in central Texas. Showers could linger into the afternoon as well, but we should dry out at least somewhat. As we move through your weekend forecast we are tracking more stormy skies ahead for the ArkLaTex. Showers are possible Saturday with more widespread and heavier rain possible on Sunday. Again this is due to a stationary upper level low to our west that will continue to keep the atmosphere unstable. Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend, but we are still expecting highs at least into the 70s with a general muggy feeling in the air.
Looking ahead to next week we could seen a one day dry break on Monday before more wet weather will likely impact the region on Tuesday. This will be from a cold front that will be moving out onto the plains from the Rocky Mountains and there some early potential that severe weather will be a concern here. It is too early to talk specifics, but it is definitely something we will be watching over the next few days.
In the meantime, get ready for some of you to see a soaking today! Try to stay dry Thursday!
