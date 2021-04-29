Storms today likely to linger into Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are dealing with a stormy Thursday for the ArkLaTex. In fact, we do have a TORNADO WATCH in effect for our northern counties in the viewing area. While we do not expect tornadic activity we are tracking a lot of heavy rain along the I-30 corridor that will continue throughout the morning and will slowly move south this afternoon. Rain will now also linger into your Friday before potentially more shower and storm activity over the weekend. Next week also brings more shower and storm chances with a potential cold front Tuesday could have severe weather potential with it as well. Temperatures continue to trend on the mild side with highs out ahead of the rain in the low 80s and even with the rain we still should see 70s Friday and the weekend before 80s make a return next week.