SPD investigating early morning shooting at River Oaks Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being grazed by a bullet on Wednesday morning.
Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. on April 29 in the 6100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at the River Oaks Shreveport Apartments. That’s near Buncombe and Pines Road in southwest Shreveport.
Police say the victim saw someone sitting inside his truck and went outside to confront him.
When he went outside, he heard gunshots and was grazed in the arm. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
