Shots fired at car on Lakeshore Drive near Portland Avenue

By Rachael Thomas | April 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 3:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of shots fired at a car in Shreveport Thursday afternoon (April 29).

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Portland and Virginia avenues. According to dispatch records, at least half a dozen SPD units initially responded.

The incident was initially called out as a shooting, but at this time, no victim has been located.

A car on scene could be seen with bullet holes in it.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

