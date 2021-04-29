Shots fired at car on Lakeshore Drive near Portland Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of shots fired at a car in Shreveport Thursday afternoon (April 29).
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Portland and Virginia avenues. According to dispatch records, at least half a dozen SPD units initially responded.
The incident was initially called out as a shooting, but at this time, no victim has been located.
A car on scene could be seen with bullet holes in it.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
