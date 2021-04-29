Public hearing for CROWN Act takes place in Texas House committee Thursday

TEXAS (KSLA) - An effort to prevent discrimination based on hair style and texture is spreading across the nation, and it’s now reached Texas.
Lawmakers are considering House Bill 392, also known as the CROWN Act. The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act bans educational, employment and housing discrimination on the basis of hair texture or style, including braids, locs and twists.
Advocates of the bill say Black men and women face discrimination, in some cases, because of natural and ethnic hairstyles.
On Tuesday, April 27,supporters of the bill gathered at the Texas State Capitol for Texas CROWN Act Day of Action. At the time, the bill was not scheduled for a hearing, but House Committee on State Affairs committee member State Rep. Chris Paddie, R- Marshall, announced it would be part of the hearing on Thursday, April 29.
You can watch the first part of the hearing here.
The Texas House Committee on State Affairs left House Bill 392 “pending” at the end of the hearing.
Bill author State Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Garland, has bipartisan support, four coauthors and nearly 60 sponsors on HB 392.
According to Rep. Bowers’ chief of staff, leaving bills pending is a normal practice. This step lets the members reflect on the bill and ask questions. Rep. Bowers’ says she hopes to get it out of committee and get it to Calendars to be set for a vote.
The 87th Texas Legislature will conclude on May 31.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.