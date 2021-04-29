NSU to relax COVID-19 restrictions for spring graduation ceremonies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University will relax restrictions planned for the spring commencement following Governor Edwards’ announcement that large public buildings can open to 100 percent if all occupants wear masks.
All ceremonies will be live streamed if guests do not want to attend in person. The six commencement ceremonies will take place from Wednesday, May 5 until Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Guests will not be required to wear armbands provided by the school and the number of guests will not be limited.
All attendees must wear masks inside the building and will be directed to their seats. Any families wishing to sit together must enter the building together. Guests will not be allowed to save seats.
Graduates will enter the main door of the Coliseum to be escorted to their seats.
Guests for graduates with the last names beginning with A-L should use the entrance on the east side while all other guests should enter on the west side. The west side also has the ADA accessibility entrance.
“We are pleased that our graduates will be able to share their special day with family, but we do ask that everyone attending commencement ceremonies continue to wear masks indoors and be courteous to others in attendance,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio.
Graduates and guests attending the ceremonies are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes early.
