NSU faculty members collecting items to assist in SEACOR search

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to assist the United Cajun Navy in their search for seven missing men from the SEACOR Power lift boat accident, two members of the Northwestern State Faculty are collecting items for donations.
Emily Zering, instructor in the Department of New Media, Journalism and Communication Arts, and Phyllis Lear, professor of art, are collecting items such as:
- Acetaminophen (Tylenol)
- Ibuprofen (Advil)
- lip balm
- sunscreen
- first aid kits
- cases of water
- ice chests
The pair will deliver the items to Chauvin, Louisiana on Saturday, May 1.
Zering said ice chests can be used but all other items should be new and opened.
“The SEACOR Power lift boat capsized south of Grand Isle on April 13 with 19 crew members on board,” according to a news release from NSU. “Days later, after only a handful of the crew were found alive, the Coast Guard called off the search and rescue for those missing. The Cajun Navy and other volunteers have continued the search.”
Anyone who would like to donate can contact Zering at zeringe@nsula.edu
