More rain through the weekend

Come by Friday, a few showers will be around in the morning and afternoon. I have raised the rain chance up to 60%. The latest trend is keeping the rain around. Our confidence has grown that the rain will be likely as we’ve gotten closer. Full discrepancy through, not everyone will see rain, at least not all day. There is a chance we see some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will get up to the lower to mid 70s so it will be cooler.