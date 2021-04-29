More rain through the weekend

(KSLA) - Rain continues to be likely through the weekend with little to no breaks in between. It will not rain 100% of the time, but you’ll want that umbrella for the next few days.
This evening will have some rain around. It’s still uncertain as to how much. Some of the more aggressive computer models show heavy rain through the evening and overnight. Some others show just a few scattered showers. I would be prepared for some showers and have the umbrella with you for any evening plans. Temperatures will be in the 70s, so not too warm. It will be humid though.
Tonight will likely have some scattered showers around. I do not think it will rain everywhere, and certainly not all night. I have the rain chances up to 70%, so don’t be surprised to wake up to some rain overnight. There could also be a few storms, but I do not anticipate any severe weather. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 60s with more humid and muggy conditions.
Come by Friday, a few showers will be around in the morning and afternoon. I have raised the rain chance up to 60%. The latest trend is keeping the rain around. Our confidence has grown that the rain will be likely as we’ve gotten closer. Full discrepancy through, not everyone will see rain, at least not all day. There is a chance we see some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will get up to the lower to mid 70s so it will be cooler.
Bad news for the weekend! The latest guidance is showing rain returning to the ArkLaTex. Saturday will now have a few showers around as well. I have raised those chances up to 30%. I’m not expecting it to rain all day, as there could be a few breaks by the afternoon. So, if you are planning anything over the weekend, such as the Louisiana State Fair, Saturday is the day to go. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Sunday will have more rain. I have now left the rain chance alone at 60%. More of the rain appears to be in the morning, becoming more scattered by the afternoon. If you do have any outdoor plans, I would have an indoor plan alternative to be safe. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s Sunday.
Monday will likely be a dry day. I only have a 10% chance of rain with partly cloudy conditions. Some sunshine will be possible in the afternoon! So, all should not be lost just yet. Temperatures will also be back on the warm side, getting up to the upper 80s! This might be our best shot at cracking 90 degrees so far this year!
Tuesday has the rain back, again! I have not gone too high on the rain chances yet though. The timing could still change as our next weather maker moves on by. So far, I have a 40% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the 80s, but will cool down as the rain ends.
I am optimistic that the rainy days will come to an end by the end of next week. Starting Wednesday, we could see the sunshine return again! So keep those fingers crossed! Temperatures will also be cooler behind this cold front from Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Have a great rest of the week and stay dry!
