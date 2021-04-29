MISSING: Elderly Natchitoches man last seen more than a week ago

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen more than a week ago.
Police say on April 28 around 9:30 a.m., officers were sent out to the 400 block of Shady Lane about a missing person. Family members told them Lewis Evans Jr., 80, had been missing since April 21.
Evans is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101 or call Detective Terry Johnson at 318-357-3858.
