Man’s body found in street; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The body of a 20-year-old man was found by police in the street on Wednesday night — and Shreveport police are working to find the gunman.
Officers got the call just after 11:23 p.m. on April 28 to the 2600 block of Roosevelt Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Stoner Hill neighborhood.
According to police at the scene, he was shot multiple times.
Police were canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of finding witnesses and possible security video footage of the shooting.
Anyone with any possible information is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
