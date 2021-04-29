2 injured in wreck at troublesome south Shreveport intersection

Two people were injured in this wreck at Wallace Lake Road and Southern Loop in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | April 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 3:08 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were injured in a wreck Thursday afternoon (April 29) in south Shreveport.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wallace Lake Road and Southern Loop. The intersection has long been a troublesome spot for Shreveport, claiming a number of lives over the years.

In 2019, the Shreveport City Council gave the go-ahead to fund a traffic light at the intersection, however, the light has not yet been installed.

In Thursday’s wreck, a white truck was headed north on Wallace Lake Road as a black SUV was headed west on Southern Loop. The truck reportedly ran a stop sign, causing the SUV to hit the back of the truck.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the truck went to the hospital in a private vehicle, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

