2 injured in wreck at troublesome south Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were injured in a wreck Thursday afternoon (April 29) in south Shreveport.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wallace Lake Road and Southern Loop. The intersection has long been a troublesome spot for Shreveport, claiming a number of lives over the years.
In 2019, the Shreveport City Council gave the go-ahead to fund a traffic light at the intersection, however, the light has not yet been installed.
In Thursday’s wreck, a white truck was headed north on Wallace Lake Road as a black SUV was headed west on Southern Loop. The truck reportedly ran a stop sign, causing the SUV to hit the back of the truck.
The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the truck went to the hospital in a private vehicle, also with non-life-threatening injuries.
