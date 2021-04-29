GoFundMe started for Shreveport church damaged by driver in stolen vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a stolen car smashed through the front doors of the sanctuary at the New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, a fundraiser has started on GoFundMe.
According to church leaders, there are more than $500,000 in damages.
“Pews all the way up to the pulpit. It’s a mess,” Danny R. Mitchell Jr. said.
The GoFundMe will help pay for the expenses not covered by insurance and much-needed renovations.
“The plan is to offer the children of the community a better and safer alternative to the neighborhood streets with a variety of programs and an indoor gymnasium,” reads a news release from GoFundMe. “The church has also chosen not to relocate so that they can continue helping this community.”
The church, established in 1961, serves the community in several ways. The church assisted in feeding over 5,000 families during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. The church also is home to a school truancy center that allows expelled students from the public school system to complete high school and graduate on time.
The crash took place on April 18. According to Shreveport police, three youths stole a Toyota Camry from a corner store. The driver of the stolen car was barricaded inside the church until a police dog got the suspect out.
“Pastor Danny Mitchell Jr. has made plans to attend the arraignment of the suspects involved in this crime and intends to plead for leniency. His plans are to disciple these young men and introduce them to Christ and serve as a mentor to them and their families,” said the GoFundMe organizer.
KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.