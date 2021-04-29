Former SPD corporal pleads not guilty to using unreasonable force on man while arresting him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Shreveport police corporal pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of using unreasonable force during an arrest.
A federal grand jury indicted 34-year-old Dylan Hudson, of Shreveport, on a charge arising from an FBI investigation into an alleged assault on a man Aug. 5, 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
Markeil Tyson, 34, of Shreveport, was being arrested on charges of resisting an officer, urinating in public and criminal trespass, court records show.
Hudson is accused of “... punching him in the face and head, kneeing him in the stomach, Tasing him in the neck and head, pistol-whipping him in the head, slamming his head into the ground and kicking him in the face.”
Hudson made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Shreveport on Thursday, April 29.
If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison, fined up to $250,000 then ordered to serve three years of federal supervised release.
Hudson was dismissed from the Police Department after being placed on administrative leave then arrested on a state charge of malfeasance in office in August 2019.
