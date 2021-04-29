Feminine hygiene products in schools bill signed into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that would allow school districts to tell students about the availability of free feminine hygiene products on campus was signed into law Thursday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed HB1611, sponsored by Rep. Denise Ennett (D-Little Rock).
Under the bill, students in grades 6-12 would be notified of the availability of the products.
The bill was co-sponsored by Sens. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) and Jim Hendren (I-Sulphur Springs).
The bill was approved 58-4 in the state House and 34-0 in the state Senate earlier this session.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.