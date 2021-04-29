Everything you need to know about the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 114th State Fair was postponed last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, beginning Thursday at noon, the State Fair of Louisiana is back in full swing.
The State Fair runs for 11 straight days, from April 29 to May 9. Even as Governor John Bel Edwards loosens state COVID-19 mitigation measures, there are still some changes.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Hours of Operation:
- Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Ticket Prices
- Gate Admission: $12.00
- P.O.P. (Pay One Price): $47.00 (Gate admission & carnival armband)
- FunPass: $100.00 (Gate admission & carnival armband for all 11 days)
Special Promotions
- Free Fair Days: Free parking/gate admission, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. (weekdays)
- Discount Days (after 3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays):
- Gate Admission: $5.00
- P.O.P. (Pay One Price): $30.00 (Gate admission & carnival armband
- Carnival armband: $25.00
- 12 p.m. - close
COVID Mitigation Measures
- Self-check for COVID-19 symptoms before you leave for the State Fair
- Hand sanitization stations are set up throughout the fairgrounds
- Masks are encouraged, but not required
- Guests are asked to practice social distancing, especially waiting in line for food/beverages, attractions and restrooms
- All food and beverages are asked to be consumed in designated areas or seated picnic tables
- Though tickets can be purchased at the gates, guests are encouraged to buy them online to limit contact
Concerts
Scheduled this week on the Whataburger Stage are:
- Thursday, April 29th
- Anxious will open the Fair and play at 6:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm.
- Friday, April 30th
- Nashville South performs at 6:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:00pm.
- Saturday, May 1
- Frank Foster will take the stage starting at 7:30pm.
- Opening for Frank will be The Casey Martin Band taking the stage at 6:00pm.
- Sunday, May 2
- Fiesta at the Fair from 12:00pm – 10:00pm.
Livestock Show
- Spring Youth Cattle Livestock Show
- April 29 - May 2
- Show open to participants of any state
- Age of exhibitors will be 0 to 21 years old
- Dairy, breeding beef, commercial heifers, minis and steer
Car Show
- Sunday, May 2
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Cinco de Mayo edition
Attractions
- Attractions are free with State Fair gate admission
- Several shows performed per day
- List of attractions
- Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show
- The Pirate’s Parrot Show
- GASCAR Crazy Animal Races
- Paul Bunyan’s Lumberjack Show
- Laura Jaye Aerial Show
- Dallas The Fire Guy
- Nick the Escape Artist
- Flo, The Clown of Many Faces
- Rock-It Robot
