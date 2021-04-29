Casino security guard arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division/Bossier City Field Office (LSP GED), was notified of two bomb threats at the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, March 26.
Troopers, along with Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department, and the Bossier City Bomb Squad responded to investigate. The property was searched, but no devices were found.
During the investigation, Troopers determined the calls were made from two separate Voice Over IP (VOIP) numbers. Troopers secured search warrants and subpoenas which resulted in the location of a phone number associated with Darrell Ligin Davis, 21.
On Thursday, April 28, Davis met with LSP GED at the Horseshoe Casino. It was determined that Davis was the one responsible for making the bomb threats in March.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of communicating false information of a planned arson and booked into Bossier Parish Jail.
