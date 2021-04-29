Caddo Parish Public Schools starts vaccinating students against COVID-19

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, April 29, Caddo Parish Public Schools started vaccinating students 16 and older.
The shots began with students at CE Byrd High School.
This is optional for students, and kids must have a parent or guardian’s permission. Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Right now, that’s the only shot approved for those as young as 16.
LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. John Vanchiere says this is a safe vaccine that kids need. Bossier Parish Schools says it’s planning to schedule a clinic before school lets out for the summer, but they haven’t determined exactly when yet.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.