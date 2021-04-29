Bossier City man accused of sexually assaulting girl under 13

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier City has been arrested for alleged improper sexual behavior with a juvenile, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Christopher Eugene Allen, 44, turned himself in Wednesday, April 28 after a warrant was issued on charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles. Officials say Allen is accused of sexually assaulting a female under the age of 13. They say the incident happened in 2018 but was only just recently disclosed.
Allen was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
