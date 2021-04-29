Arkansas congressman reacts to Biden’s congressional address

ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman was among the few lawmakers who attended President Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, April 28.
The republican congressman said the format of the speech lacked the intensity of other State of the Union addresses.
“I’m glad I was sitting there taking notes rather than in my recliner at home. I might not have made it through the whole thing, it was kind of a sleeper as for as the energy value of it,” said Westerman.
Westerman said he thinks there were some good and bad points in Biden’s speech.
“We can’t solve the carbon in the atmosphere by ourselves, I totally agree with that. I hope in the future his actions will match his words better, that he wouldn’t do things to attack the energy industry like shutting down the Key Stone pipe line,” said Westerman.
Westerman says he was not fully on board with Biden’s more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan, saying only 25% of the funds would actually go to what is considered infrastructure. Westerman said now that the speech is over, it is time to work on some bipartisan things.
“We’ve got to get to that point where bipartisan means you are talking to the other side and they are willing to negotiate and look at things in a realistic fashion,” he said.
