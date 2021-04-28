6-year-old boy dies in Grosse Tete mobile home fire, authorities say

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a fire at a mobile home in Grosse Tete that resulted in the death of a six-year-old boy on the morning of Wednesday, April 28.
Grosse Tete Fire Chief Michael Hughes says firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a mobile home on the corner of Willow Street and Elm Street at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB’s Cali Hubbard a six-year-old boy died due to the fire.
Deputies learned just prior to the fire, there were four occupants in the home; a mother, a teenage girl and two school-age children. Witness statements indicated the mother left briefly to drop off a relative at work, and while gone, the remaining occupants noticed smoke and escaped the mobile home.
Once outside, the teenager noticed only she and a female child were out of the home and could not locate the remaining male child. The teenager reentered the home to find the boy, and when checking his bedroom, located heavy fire and smoke. The teenager eventually had to retreat the home once again due to the intensity of the fire and smoke, according to the state fire marshall’s office.
Following an assessment of the scene, including witness statements from the two occupants who escaped, deputies have determined the fire began in a bedroom, where the victim was located. At this time, while the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, it is believed that the source of the fire is electrical in nature in the area of a window A/C unit, according to the state fire marshall’s office.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
