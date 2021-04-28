Texarkana park gets new walking trails

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas city leaders are hoping improvements at the city’s largest park will bring more people to the city and provide a history lesson about the area.
Fourteen years ago, John and Julie-Ray Harrison helped found Partners for the Pathway, a nonprofit organization with the goal of establishing walking trails across the cities of Texarkana.
On Wednesday, April 28, Texarkana city leaders officially opened the new and improved Spring Lake Park Walk-Through History Trail.
“We love it, we were able to provide $16,000 of matching funds on this project so we just think it is fabulous walking and using the trail and enjoying this beautiful park,” said John and Julie-Ray Harrison
Fact signs are located on the trail, providing a history lesson of the area dating back to 1541. Tradition says Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto camped at the site, also included is information on the Texarkana Street Car system in 1886.
Texarkana Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman says this new addition to Spring Lake Park is just another tool in attracting more people and businesses to his city.
“We have citizens and families that are looking to move to Texarkana and when they come here to access our community, one of the things they look at is the quality of life type thing. Spring lake park really serves that role,” said Bruggeman.
This project is a result of a $130,000 Texas Parks and Wildlife grant the city received in 2016.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.